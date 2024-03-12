PM Inaugurates New Railway Facilities In Kashmir

The PM inaugurated Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra at Srinagar railway station and Gati Shakti Terminal at Samba.

Prime Minister also dedicated 'One Station One Product' (OSOP) stalls at Anantnag, Awantipora, Banihal, Baramulla, Budgam, Jammu, Qazigund, Katra, Srinagar, Bijbehara, Kathua, Pampore, Pattan, Kakapora, Panzgam, Sadoor, Mazhom railway stations and Rail Coach Restaurant at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revolutionising rail infrastructure and connectivity in J&K and dedicating a number of railway projects to the people of the Union Territory today.

In a Tweet, the Lt Governor said,“A significant day for railway connectivity & infrastructure in the country. Hon'ble PM Sh Narendra Modi Ji laid foundation stone, dedicated Railway projects worth over Rs 85,000 crores that will shape the economic trajectory of various states and UTs.”

“Grateful to Hon'ble PM for revolutionising rail infra & connectivity in J&K. The opening of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMBJK) at Srinagar railway station will ensure quality medicines at affordable prices to passengers & livelihood opportunities to many,” he added.

'One Station One Product' (OSOP) stalls at Anantnag, Pampore, Pattan, Kakapora, Panzgam, Sadoor, Mazhom, Awantipora, Banihal, Baramulla, Budgam, Jammu, Qazigund, Katra, Srinagar, Bijbehara, Kathua will provide additional income opportunities to artisans from marginal sections.

OSOP will promote the rich heritage of these areas and it will also strengthen 'Vocal for Local' and 'One District One Product Campaign'. These stalls will provide passengers the opportunity to experience and purchase authentic local goods.

The Lt Governor said that PM has also gifted a Gati Shakti Terminal at Samba & Rail Coach Restaurant at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station.“Gati Shakti terminal will play a pivotal role in bolstering transportation networks and streamlining movement of goods across the region.”

224.44 Cr Sanctioned For Shopian Bypass

Meanwhile

the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry has sanctioned Rs 224.44 crore to construct a bypass on the national highway in the Shopian district.

The announcement was made by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

“In Jammu & Kashmir, an allocation of Rs 224.44 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of the Shopian Bypass on National Highway-444, transforming it into a 2-lane configuration with a paved shoulder. This development, spanning 8.925 Km in the Shopian district, will executed using the EPC Mode,” Gadkari said in a post on X on Tuesday.

He said linking Shopian District with Pulwama on one side and Kulgam on the other within the Union Territory of J-K, the project holds strategic significance.

“It is poised to significantly benefit apple growers in south Kashmir, particularly in Shopian district, known as the 'Apple bowl of the valley', by facilitating swift transportation of produce to markets. The overall impact includes improved connectivity and heightened road safety measures,” the minister said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now