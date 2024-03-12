Russians Shell Huliaipole With Artillery, Two Women Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region. Two elderly women were injured.
The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"The occupiers once again directed their artillery at the frontline settlements. In the afternoon, they shelled Gulyaypole and wounded two residents - 63 and 77 years old," he wrote.
The police provided first aid to the women and took them to the hospital.
As reported, yesterday, on March 11, a 45-year-old man was killed and another 60-year-old man was injured as a result of a missile strike on the Zaporizhzhia district.
