Cameroonian Rapper Karl Warrash And Vocalist Paula S Awarded Golden Disc In Poland For Their Hit Single TIME

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Cameroon's hip-hop sensation Karl Warrash and talented vocalist Paula S have been awarded the prestigious Golden Disc in Poland in recognition of their chart-topping hit single "TIME." The song, which features powerful lyrics and a captivating beat, has been winning over audiences both locally and internationally, making it a chart-topping success story.



With 10,000 physical sales, "TIME" has become a commercial and critical success, underlining both Karl Warrash's exceptional prowess as a rapper and Paula S's amazing vocal delivery. Their shared commitment to creating music that is both thought-provoking and entertaining is a testament to the quality of their work and the impact of their artistry.



Karl Warrash and Paula S are thrilled to receive the Golden Disc award and humbled by the recognition. They are both excited about the prospect of creating more music together and the opportunities that come with showcasing their unique talents to audiences around the world.



"TIME" is a reflection of the duo's passion for creating music that speaks to people from all walks of life. The song is a testament to the talent and vision of Karl Warrash and Paula S, who have carved out a special place for themselves in the music industry and beyond.



Fans of the hit single should stay tuned for more amazing work from these talented musicians as they continue to push the boundaries and deliver cutting-edge sounds that are sure to win over audiences across the globe

