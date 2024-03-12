Investornewsbreaks Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SASI) Announces Name Change, Transition To Travel Company

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sigma Additive Solutions

(NASDAQ: SASI) , a provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, will change its corporate name to NextTrip Inc., beginning Wednesday, March 13, 2024. According to the announcement, the name change reflects the company's strategic business transition following its recent acquisition of travel technology company NextTrip Holdings Inc. Beginning Wednesday, the company will also begin trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market under a new ticker symbol: NTRP. The company also announced a new website:

. The company is positioning itself as an innovator in the travel industry space. The company has more than 200 direct relationships with blue-chip travel organizations and other major industry suppliers for air, hotel and other travel-related services. The company has announced plans to unveil an end-to-end content ecosystem featuring AI-assisted travel planning; the system will include a travel magazine platform and will offer an environment designed to translate content into commerce.

“With the sale of all the legacy assets related to additive quality assurance and the close of the acquisition in December providing a clean structure, our business has fully transitioned to NextTrip,” said NextTrip CEO Bill Kerby in the press release.“Accordingly, we will begin operating as NextTrip, including our corporate name and ticker symbol. We are now completely focused on our travel and travel media operations, giving legacy shareholders the opportunity to benefit from future growth. . . . We are just weeks away from the full reactivation and roll-out of our travel booking platform, and the ramp up of marketing to our database of over six million customers. We are excited for the launch of our platform as we continue to see positive momentum for the travel industry, with historic high records of travelers expected to book hotels, flights and curated vacations in 2024.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions served as a provider of in-process quality assurance solutions to the additive manufacturing industry prior to its acquisition of NextTrip Holdings Inc. The company specialized in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring and analytics known as PrintRite3D(R) for 3D metal and polymer advanced manufacturing technologies. As previously disclosed in the company's filings with the SEC, the company completed its acquisition of NextTrip in December 2023. With the sale of assets related to its additive quality assurance now complete, the company's business has transitioned to that of NextTrip. The impending corporate name and ticker symbol change is intended to further align the Company with the new business. NextTrip is a technology-driven platform delivering innovative travel booking and travel media solutions. NextTrip Leisure provides individual and group travelers with vacations to the most popular and sought-after destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean and across the world. NextTrip Media platform - Travel Magazine offers a social media platform for viewers to explore, educate and share with friends their“bucket list” travel. Additionally, NextTrip is launching an end-to-end content ecosystem that uses AI-assisted travel planning capturing advertising, building brand awareness, rewarding loyalty and driving bookings. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SASI are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN