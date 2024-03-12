Taco Bell's Women's History Month Spotlight - Ombeline A.

(MENAFN- 3BL) Taco Bell blog

Another month, another celebration! March is dedicated as Women's History Month in the U.S., United Kingdom, Australia and many other parts of the world. In 1982, Women's History Week was officially launched in the United States, and eventually turned into a month-long event in 1987.

This year's theme for Women's History Month and International Women's Day is Inspire Inclusion . So, to honor and celebrate the courageous women of the world (and at The Bell!), we will continue to tell their stories and amplify their voices. We hope that they not only educate, but also inspire inclusion and drive positive impact in your community and uplift those around you.

Born and raised in northern France, Ombeline grew up in the city of Lille to parents who owned a cheese shop and lived right above it! She spent her early years talking to customers, learning how to bike and playing pretend vendor all in this one place.

You could say Ombeline was the free little bird of her family, wanting to explore the world since she was young...and she did exactly that!

Around the age of 15, Ombeline got the opportunity to study abroad in Los Angeles to learn English. At 18, she lived in Costa Rica for six months where she learned Spanish. She returned to the U.S. for undergrad.

Although Ombeline loved SoCal, she found herself living between Europe and South Africa after graduation. Working in South Africa opened her eyes to the value of education, so she decided to go back to L.A. to pursue an MBA.

While looking for jobs, Ombeline held an ambassador position for a women's leadership program that focused on career development and empowerment. This quickly became a passion of hers as she looked for these traits when exploring different opportunities.

“It became important for me to pick a company that matched my values of supporting women in leadership. When I explained this to my career adviser, he mentioned how Taco Bell aligned with my aspirations and encouraged me to seek an opportunity with the company. I was then accepted as an MBA marketing intern at Taco Bell.”

Once she was a full-time employee, Ombeline joined the Business Employee Resource Group Womxn At The Bell to continue her passion for supporting and inspiring inclusion for women in the corporate space.

“I have now been co-chair for over a year, and it has been so beneficial for my personal and professional development. I've been able to volunteer, help others through the program and get access to career-building opportunities.”

So, what even fuels Ombeline's love for leadership and breaking societal norms? First and foremost, her own mother.

“My mother had a tough upbringing and did not get a full education. When she met my dad, they decided to open a cheese shop without prior knowledge of business or cheese! My mom even decided to take full responsibility of the company and become the CEO. I just always admired how she built the business from the ground up.”

The second person in Ombeline's life that inspires her is Roni. Roni was one of Ombeline's clients in South Africa.

“In South Africa, I worked closely with Mama Roni on rebranding her hotel. She taught me so much about life and staying resilient. She told me to not focus on what others think, but rather on what you want to accomplish for yourself...all with a smile.”



Uplift and empower one another – It can be as easy as taking the time to have a conversation with them.

Read and educate yourself – Keep up with incredible stories, news and inspiring learnings that come out in March.

Get involved – There are many ways to get involved in the local community and start making a difference.

Celebrate women ALL the time - One month is not enough to celebrate the community. Celebrate yourself and those around you as often as you can. Embrace being unique and who you are! Coco Chanel once said,“In order to be irreplaceable, one must always be different.”