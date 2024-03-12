               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Staying Ahead Of Reporting Regulations [Webinar]


3/12/2024 2:02:45 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) Staying Ahead of Reporting Regulations

Thursday, March 14th

11:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M. ET

Join Workiva and PwC for a webinar exploring the results of the 2024 Executive Benchmark on Integrated Reporting , a survey of more than 800 corporate executives and 100 institutional investors across North America. Leaders from both organizations will discuss how financial and ESG reporting are evolving amid new regulations-including the SEC's climate disclosure rule.

Register Now

Attendees can earn one complimentary CPE credit for their participation.

