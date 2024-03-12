Esam Al-Roumi Appointed Kuwait Audit Bureau Chief

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 12 (KUNA) -- An Amiri decree was issued on Tuesday appointing Esam Salem Al-Roumi Chief of the State Audit Bureau (SAB). The first article of the decree 37 for the year 2024 stipulated that Esam Salem Al-Roumi be appointed President of the State Audit Bureau. (end) jy

