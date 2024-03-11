Medical Team At Jordanian Field Hospital Nablus 2 Performs Three Surgeries For Babies

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A specialised medical team at the Jordanian field hospital Nablus 2 on Monday performed three surgeries for babies and newborns.

Hospital director said that the surgeries are part of the efforts and services that the hospital provides for Palestinians, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. The neonatal surgeon who performed the surgeries said that the surgeries were performed for babies under the age of three, and all of them were in good condition and dispatched from the hospital.



Families of the babies voiced their gratitude and appreciation for His Majesty King Abdullah and personnel at the field hospital, which, in the first four days of its inception, received 2,400 patients and performed 14 surgeries.