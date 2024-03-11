Official Reception Kicks Off On Behalf Of President Ilham Aliyev In Honor Of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

( MENAFN - AzerNews) An official reception has begun on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in honor of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Gulustan Palace in Baku, Azernews reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.