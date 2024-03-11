More Than 3 Million Citizens Seeking Pensions Receive Free Medical Examinations

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Ministry of Health and Population in Egypt announced that it has provided free medical examinations for 3,153,290 citizens who are seeking a pension under the Solidarity and Dignity programme since its launch.

The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, emphasized the ministry's commitment to improving and enhancing the quality of medical services offered to citizens, especially those who are seeking a pension under the Solidarity and Dignity program.

He added:“In this context, we have enabled electronic registration and reservation by scheduling the medical examination on the website of the General Administration of Medical Councils affiliated with the Ministry,”

Abdel Ghaffar noted that as part of the fruitful cooperation between the Ministries of Health and Population and Social Solidarity, the registration website of the two ministries has been electronically linked, so that the data of those who request a medical examination is updated daily, in line with the ministry's strategy to simplify all the procedures required for citizens.

He also pointed out that if the medical examination is conducted and the applicant is found to be ineligible for a pension under the Solidarity and Dignity program, they can re-register and undergo the examination again, and a re-examination is also available if their condition worsens or changes.

Abdel Ghaffar said that the medical examination is signed again, and if the medical eligibility for support is confirmed, a medical report is prepared to diagnose the condition and the evidence that verifies the diagnosis, and it is uploaded to the website of the General Administration of Specialized Medical Councils.