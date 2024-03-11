Sidharth Opens Up About Swollen Elbow: He Fell Down Before Action Scene

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Sidharth Malhotra, who is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film 'Yodha', recalled on Monday a sequence when he had injured his elbow before the shoot of an action scene.

Sidharth was in the national capital on Monday, along with the co-stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani to promote his film, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

Talking about the preparations that he underwent for the movie, Sidharth said:“We are using assault rifles which are designed for commandoes and are lightweight. Portraying action sequences was challenging. 'Yahan bahut khoon paseena bahaya hai'.”

Reminiscing a behind-the-scene incident, Sidharth known for his work in 'Mission Majnu' said:“I remember a sequence when I had fallen down before doing action, and my elbow was swollen. But yet we were wearing a jacket and still doing the shots where we touched each other's elbows and it would pain. That was the physical aspect of it.”

He added:“This is the kind of action that I have not done in any other film of mine. So that obviously took a lot of blood and sweat. I hope the audience enjoys my new avatar.”

'Yodha' will be the first part of an action franchise headlined by Sidharth. It is jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

The film is set to release on March 15.