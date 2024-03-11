(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Turkish Airlines Introduces 'Turkish Airlines Red' in Collaboration with Pantone Color Institute







Flying to more countries than any other airline, Turkish Airlines, has partnered with Pantone Color InstituteTM️, the global color authority, and named its hallmark red color of its logo as 'Turkish Airlines Red' in celebration of its first flight to Australia, the 6th continent. This collaboration symbolizes a new chapter in the flag carrier's illustrious journey, marking its expansion into new territories and the enhancement of its brand identity.

The introduction of 'Turkish Airlines Red' comes at a time when Turkish Airlines continues to achieve remarkable milestones, including the launch of its inaugural flight to Melbourne, expanding its flight network to encompass all six continents.

Turkish Airlines Red, with its vivid display, represents the distinctive presence of Turkish Airlines in world skies. The bold spirit of Turkish Airlines Red, inspired by its home city of Istanbul, blends tradition and modernity in its warm glow. This dynamic and vibrant shade, inspired by the city's rich cultural heritage, has been a bridge for many different cultures and now proudly flies to over 130 countries around the world.

Speaking on the recent collaboration, Turkish Airlines' SVP, Communications Rafet Fatih Özgr stated: 'Our collaboration with Pantone Color InstituteTM to create 'Turkish Airlines Red' marks a significant milestone in our brand's evolution. This distinct color highlights our visual identity and celebrates our expanding global footprint with the addition of Australia to our route network. It is a testament to our ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation in connecting the world.'

'We were very excited to partner with Turkish Airlines on the establishment of Turkish Airlines Red as this world renown illustrious airline expands their flight network to 130 countries worldwide,' said Laurie Pressman, Vice-President Pantone Color Institute. 'A bold red hue whose courageous attitude and trailblazing spirit promises the excitement of new experiences and the thrill of novel adventures, Turkish Airlines Red, awakens our passion to embark on a journey into the unexplored.

Potent and powerful, a dynamic red shade full of energy, Turkish Airlines Red expands our horizons, stirring our desire to open our hearts and minds to the fullness of living.'

As Turkish Airlines continues to soar to new heights, 'Turkish Airlines Red' stands as a beacon of the airline's progressive vision and its promise to deliver exceptional travel experiences to passengers across the globe.