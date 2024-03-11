King Koil Launches Exclusive Ramadan And Eid Al Fitr Offers

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Enjoy Cashback, Free Premium Pillows, and Discounts on all Beds, Mattresses, and Bedding Accessories

Dubai, UAE (March 11, 2024) - With the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan and the succeeding celebration of Eid al-Fitr, King Koil, a leading mattress brand in the region, is pleased to introduce a special promotion for its esteemed customers,



Immerse yourself in the essence of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr this year with King Koil's unique offer, allowing customers to receive up to AED 450 cashback for every AED 1000 spent on Beds, Mattresses, and Bedding Accessories. Additionally, customers will be entitled to complimentary Premium Pillows with each mattress purchase.

A standout feature of this exclusive promotion is the King Koil Intimate Collection – a range of mattresses designed to elevate your sleep experience. The Intimate Collection offers a sophisticated sleep comfort that transforms your relationship with tomorrow by ensuring a well-rested tonight.

The King Koil Intimate Collection boasts a range of cutting-edge features designed to elevate the sleep experience. The Smart Cushion Aero System (SCAS) enhances airflow within the mattress, offering deep cushioning for enhanced comfort. Crafted from woven thermo-plastic threads of superelastic material, SCAS ensures both cushioning and air permeability, preventing the buildup of heat and pressure.

Additionally, the Intimate Collection incorporates iFusion Technology, providing the ultimate blend of comfort and temperature regulation. This innovative technology infuses visco memory foam with gel, allowing the mattress to conform to the body's contours while maintaining an optimal temperature for a restful night's sleep.

Furthermore, the collection includes Mega Foam, a feature that leverages advanced German technology to create an eco-friendly foam. Mega Foam facilitates ideal air circulation and moisture management, preventing heat accumulation on the mattress surface and ensuring a comfortable sleeping environment. The conforming properties of Mega Foam contribute to a supportive sleeping surface that alleviates pressure points, promoting a more rejuvenating sleep experience overall.



Together, these key features define the King Koil Intimate Collection as a sophisticated and technologically advanced choice for those seeking the utmost in sleep comfort.



The King Koil Intimate range introduces two new grades: Affinity – Embrace Your Intimacy and Embrace – Discovering Inner Radiance.

This promotion is applicable throughout the holy month of Ramadan and the celebration of Eid Al Fitr. The offer includes Faza and Essad discounts. T & C Apply.

We encourage everyone to visit King Koil's showrooms throughout the UAE. Flagship stores are conveniently located at Festival City Mall, Sheikh Zayed Road, Mirdif City Center, Ibn Battuta Mall in Dubai, and Dalma Mall in Abu Dhabi, among many others.

For more information, please call +971 529041968 or email ... Scroll through our website

to select your choice of mattress and get it delivered to your doorstep.



