Qatar, Cuba Discuss Investment And Financial Ties

Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari held a bilateral meeting with Minister of Science, Technology and Environment of Cuba H E Dr Eduardo Martinez Diaz held in Doha, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance. During the meeting, they discussed strengthening and expanding bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in the investment, financial and economic fields, in addition to various topics of common interest.
