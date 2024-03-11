Pet Milk Market Report 2024, Industry Trends, Growth, Size And Forecast Till 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Pet Milk Market Report by Pet Type (Dog, Cat), Product Form (Powder, Liquid), Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Mass Retail Stores, Direct-to-Consumers, Online Stores, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, The global pet milk market size reached US$ 150.8 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 257.4 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.94% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of Pet Milk Industry:

Increasing Humanization of Pets:

The humanization of pets is a significant driver in the pet milk market. As more pet owners view their pets as integral members of their families, they seek to provide them with the same level of care and nutrition that they would for themselves. This shift in attitude has led to an increased demand for premium pet products, including specialized milks formulated specifically for pets. Pet owners are increasingly conscious of the ingredients and nutritional content of the products they purchase for their pets. They seek out milk alternatives that are free from artificial additives, preservatives, and other potentially harmful ingredients. This has fueled the growth of organic and natural pet milk products, which are perceived as healthier and safer options for pets.

Increasing Pet Ownership Rates:

Another significant factor driving the pet milk market is the increasing rates of pet ownership worldwide. As more individuals welcome pets into their homes and lives, the demand for pet-related products, including pet milk, continues to rise. Several factors contribute to the growing popularity of pet ownership. Firstly, changing societal attitudes toward pets have led to an increase in pet-friendly policies and accommodations in many areas, making it easier for individuals to own pets. Additionally, the rise of remote work and flexible schedules has provided individuals with more time and resources to care for pets, further encouraging pet ownership. The emotional benefits of pet ownership also play a crucial role in driving adoption rates. Studies have shown that owning a pet can have positive effects on mental health, including reducing stress, anxiety, and depression. As individuals increasingly recognize the therapeutic value of pet companionship, they are more inclined to welcome pets into their homes, driving demand for pet milk and other pet-related products.

Growing Focus on Pet Health and Wellness:

A growing focus on pet health and wellness is driving demand for specialized milk products in the pet market. Pet owners are increasingly proactive about maintaining their pets' health and preventing health issues through proper nutrition, leading to a rise in demand for functional and nutritional pet milk products. One key aspect of pet health and wellness is preventive care, which includes providing pets with a balanced diet rich in essential nutrients. Pet milk products formulated with vitamins, minerals, and other beneficial ingredients help support pets' overall health and well-being, making them a popular choice among health-conscious pet owners. Additionally, the prevalence of pet health issues such as obesity, allergies, and digestive problems has prompted pet owners to seek out alternative milk options that address these specific concerns. For instance, lactose-free or hypoallergenic pet milk formulas cater to pets with dietary sensitivities, providing them with a nutritious alternative to traditional dairy milk.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Beaphar B.V.

Fetch For Pets LLC

Grober Nutrition (Gay Lea Foods Co-operative Limited)

Manna Pro Products LLC (Compana Pet Brands)

Mars Incorporated

Milk Specialties Global

PBI-Gordon Corporation TopLife Formula

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Pet Type:



Dog Cat

Dog dominates the market due to their widespread ownership, larger size, and higher consumption rates compared to other types of pets.

Breakup by Product Form:



Powder Liquid

Powder holds maximum number of shares due to its longer shelf life, ease of storage, and versatility in preparation, appealing to a wide range of pet owners seeking convenient and cost-effective options for their pets.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Specialty Stores

Mass Retail Stores

Direct-to-Consumers

Online Stores Others

Specialty stores represent the largest segment due to their ability to offer a diverse range of pet milk products and personalized consumer service to cater to the specific needs and preferences of pet owners.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the pet milk market is attributed to a combination of high pet ownership rates, increased spending on pet products, and a strong culture of pet humanization.

Global Pet Milk Market Trends:

Rapid urbanization trends and changing lifestyles, characterized by smaller living spaces and busier schedules, have led to a rise in the popularity of pets such as cats and small dogs that are well-suited to urban living. As a result, there is a growing demand for convenient and portable pet milk products that cater to the needs of urban pet owners. Additionally, with advancements in veterinary care and nutrition, pets are living longer, leading to an aging pet population. Older pets may have specific dietary requirements or health conditions that necessitate specialized nutrition, including easily digestible and nutrient-rich milk products tailored to their needs. Other than this, pet owners increasingly use milk products as treats or supplements to enhance their pets' diet and provide additional nourishment. Pet milk treats are seen as indulgent snacks or rewards for pets, while milk supplements may be used to support specific health goals such as promoting coat health or aiding digestion, driving demand for a variety of pet milk products beyond basic nutrition.

