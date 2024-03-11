Renowned Indian actor Anupam Kher set to unravel multifaceted dimensions of 'Bharat’

(MENAFN) Renowned Indian actor Anupam Kher is set to unravel the multifaceted dimensions of 'Bharat,' an alternate name for India and a contemporary political concept, in RT's latest talk show, "Let's Talk Bharat." Commencing on March 11, the show promises to bring together influential figures, including business leaders, celebrities, and intellectuals, to delve into the intricate journey of the world's most populous nation.



Scheduled for a global broadcast on March 11, 2024, at 9 pm Indian Standard Time (IST), the 30-minute show aims to shed light on India's ascent as an economic powerhouse and a prominent voice for the Global South. Discussions will also explore the nation's soft-power influence and its leadership role in technology and innovation. The show's highlights will be made available on RT's social media platforms.



"Bharat," a term derived from ancient Hindu literature, has recently taken on a new significance as an acronym representing the 'self-reliance' policy advocated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Anupam Kher expressed his excitement about partnering with RT, highlighting the global platform's diverse international voices.



Kher's show will feature prominent guests, including serial entrepreneurs Ronnie Screwvala and Anupam Mittal, distinguished lawyers Satish Maneshinde and Mahesh Jethmalani, film director Madhur Bhandarkar, Academy Award-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor, noted author Amish Tripathi, and Bollywood sensation Sonu Nigam.



The article delves into the significance of 'Bharat' as a term encapsulating India's journey toward self-reliance, examining the cultural and historical roots embedded in the nation's diverse linguistic landscape. It also explores how the talk show, with its eclectic lineup of guests, will contribute to global conversations about India's evolving role on the world stage and its impact across various sectors, including business, law, cinema, literature, and music.



As Anupam Kher navigates the intersections of culture, politics, and economics in "Let's Talk Bharat," the show promises to provide audiences worldwide with a deeper understanding of India's rich tapestry and its trajectory in the contemporary geopolitical landscape.





MENAFN11032024000045015687ID1107960691