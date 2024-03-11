US flees non-essential American embassy staff from Haiti

(MENAFN) Amid escalating gang violence in Haiti's capital, the United States announced on Sunday that it had evacuated non-essential American embassy staff from Port-au-Prince and deployed additional personnel to bolster security at the embassy compound.



The deteriorating situation in Port-au-Prince has left residents in a state of distress, with many seeking refuge amidst the latest wave of turmoil. A UN group described it as a "city under siege" following targeted attacks by armed assailants on the presidential palace and police headquarters.



Criminal factions, already wielding considerable control over much of Port-au-Prince and the surrounding roads, have intensified their disruptive activities in recent days with the objective of removing Prime Minister Ariel Henry from power in the Western Hemisphere's most impoverished nation.



Reports from a French news agency indicate that on Saturday, numerous residents sought shelter in public buildings, with some managing to gain entry to one facility in an attempt to escape the violence.



The US military stated previously on Sunday that it had "conducted an operation to augment the security of the US Embassy at Port-au-Prince, allow our Embassy mission operations to continue, and enable non-essential personnel to depart."



"This airlift of personnel into and out of the Embassy is consistent with our standard practice for Embassy security augmentation," the statement from the US Southern Command's military additionally stated.



The early morning operation was reportedly carried out using helicopter flights to and from the airport, as indicated by the distinct sounds of chopper blades overhead heard by the news agency's correspondent and nearby residents.



A spokesperson from the State Department mentioned that the embassy "remains open, on limited operations," with a reduced number of personnel.

