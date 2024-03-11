(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Tamarindo Beach Will Be Setting For the International Surf Film Festival ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



March 7, 2024 Tamarindo Beach Will Be Setting For the International Surf Film Festival

Hanging Ten in the Big Screen!

The Tamarindo International Surf Film Festival is set to make waves once again in 2024, inviting surf enthusiasts and culture lovers to experience the magic of Costa Rica's blue zone, where pristine beaches meet the perfect waves.

Taking place March 15-16, 2024 at TRIO Tamarindo , this annual event promises a unique blend of surf cinema, cultural exploration and community engagement, all in the spirit of community wellness.

The Festival is generously sponsored by Las Catalinas and receives valuable financial support from notable collaborators such as Las Ventanas de Playa Grande, Christie's International Real Estate Costa Rica, Witch's Rock Surf Camp, Beachman Bikes and Studio Alto.

Joining this distinguished group of sponsors are other key contributors: CheBoards, Cristiano Veroli, Grande Real Estate, Ripjack Inn, Access Golf, Martin & Alejandra Salerno, La Oveja Surf House, Channel Islands, Frijoles Locos, ONDA Playa Grande, rafika Tamarindo , SunBum, Sixt Rent a Car and IMC. Your generous support fuels the vibrant celebration of surf culture, conservation and community at the Tamarindo International Surf Film Festival.

The Festival stands out for its unique approach to awards, putting the power of recognition in the hands of the public. The coveted 'Best Film' award is decided exclusively by the choice of the attendees. This democratic and audience-centric approach adds a special touch to the event.

The Festival tradition offers a unique selection of sports and luxury goods, adventurous experiences and exquisite products for home and fashion. After each feature film, the excitement builds with the opportunity to win exceptional prizes, such as custom surfboards from CHEBOARDS ($1200 each), a vintage electric bicycle from BEACHMAN Bikes ($6000) and an unforgettable trip on one of the most luxurious Catamarans PLAYGROUNDS ($2500).

Located along Costa Rica's Pacific coast, Tamarindo boasts some of the country's most stunning scenery, including world-renowned beaches and waves that attract surfers from around the world. As one of Costa Rica's famous blue zones, the region's natural beauty and relaxed pace of life have captured the hearts of locals and visitors alike.

Beyond the glistening waves, the Tamarindo International Surf Film Festival stands as a cultural gem, illuminating the connection between surf culture and cinematic art. Now in its third edition, the Festival has been a platform for national and international filmmakers and artists to share their passion for surfing, captivating audiences with compelling narratives and stunning cinematography.

But what sets this festival apart is the heartwarming dedication to making a difference. The Tamarindo International Surf Film Festival is part of a non-profit initiative: CEPIA (Association for Culture, Education and Psychology of Childhood and Adolescence).

CEPIA is a non-profit organization declared of public utility that has been transforming lives since 2005. Committed to culture, education, mental and physical health, participation and social cohesion, CEPIA empowers boys, girls, adolescents and their families in vulnerable conditions in the coastal communities of Guanacaste. The support of the Festival allows CEPIA to sustain the mental health and sports project that benefits 2,000 boys and girls.

With an exciting selection of surf films, immersive cultural experiences and the stunning backdrop of Tamarindo, this event promises memories that will last a lifetime.

General admission Friday: 10,000 col. or $20 (incl. 1 raffle ticket).

General admission Saturday: 10,000 col. or $20 (incl. 1 raffle ticket).

Friday VIP entry: 36,000 col. or $70 (incl. dinner, welcome drink, gift bag).

Saturday VIP entry: 36,000 col. or $70 (incl. dinner, welcome drink, gift bag).

Weekend Pass entry: 19,000 col. or $37 (incl. 2 raffle tickets).

General admission for children (-13) Friday: 5000 col. or $10 (incl. 1 raffle ticket).

General admission for children (-13) Saturday: 5000 col. or $10 (incl. 1 raffle ticket).

Tickets are on sale on the website: tamarindosurffilmfestival and at the following points: Surfbox Flamingo, Cafeseato Huacas, Frijoles Locos Playa Grande, The Bookstore of the Waves Tamarindo and Cheboards.

The film schedule is on the website tamarindosurffilmfestival The event opens its doors at 5PM. The movies start at 6PM.

The Tamarindo International Surf Film Festival is an annual celebration of surf culture and cinematic arts. Established in 2019, the festival showcases contemporary surf documentaries, encourages cultural appreciation, and supports the nonprofit organization CEPIA Costa Rica. Every penny raised during the festival is donated to CEPIA, empowering 2000 children, adolescents and families in Guanacast .-

SourceTCRN STAFF ViaWilmer Useche