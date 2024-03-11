Russian Navy Commander Sacked - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commander-in-Chief of Russia's Navy, Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov, was dismissed from his post.

This was reported by Radio Liberty with reference to the Russian media outlets, Fontanka and Izvestia, as seen by Ukrinform.

Aleksandr Moiseev, Commander of the Northern Fleet, is to temporarily replace Yevmenov in the top position.

The authorities have not formally confirmed the top Navy reshuffle as Yevmenov is still referred to on the Navy website as Commander, the position he had been holding since 2019.

Loss of Sergeiship will limit Russian Navy's freedom of maneuver in Black Sea – UK intelligence

At the same time, Russian media claim the personnel have already been briefed about Yevmenov's dismissal.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on March 8, the Ukrainian Navy Command said Russian warships had not been out of their bases for the fourth consecutive day.

Earlier, on March 5, Ukraine's maritime drones destroyed Russia's Sergey Kotov warship near the Kerch Strait off the coast of temporarily occupied Crimea.

This is an illustrative photo