Russian Navy Commander Sacked - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commander-in-Chief of Russia's Navy, Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov, was dismissed from his post.
This was reported by Radio Liberty with reference to the Russian media outlets, Fontanka and Izvestia, as seen by Ukrinform.
Aleksandr Moiseev, Commander of the Northern Fleet, is to temporarily replace Yevmenov in the top position.
The authorities have not formally confirmed the top Navy reshuffle as Yevmenov is still referred to on the Navy website as Commander, the position he had been holding since 2019. Read also:
Loss of Sergei Kotov
ship will limit Russian Navy's freedom of maneuver in Black Sea – UK intelligence
At the same time, Russian media claim the personnel have already been briefed about Yevmenov's dismissal.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on March 8, the Ukrainian Navy Command said Russian warships had not been out of their bases for the fourth consecutive day.
Earlier, on March 5, Ukraine's maritime drones destroyed Russia's Sergey Kotov warship near the Kerch Strait off the coast of temporarily occupied Crimea.
This is an illustrative photo
MENAFN11032024000193011044ID1107958874
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.