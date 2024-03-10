2Nd Day Of Passage To India Lights Up MIA Park Celebrates Qatar-India Ties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) and the Embassy of India, in partnership with Qatar Museums and the Museum of Islamic Art, wrapped up the second day of Passage to India 2024, a three-day cultural extravaganza, on Friday, March 8, 2024.

ICC is hosting the event to celebrate the rich Indian traditions, culture, and unification through diversity. The event also commemorates the 50th anniversary of Qatar and India's diplomatic ties.

Ambassador of India to Qatar, HE Vipul, officials of the Embassy of India, the managing committee members of all apex bodies, Indian community leaders welcomed the dignitaries.

ICC's President A.P. Manikantan welcomed the audience and encouraged them to enjoy the cultural performances, Indian cuisines, Indian handicrafts, and other artefacts by attending the three-day event. On this occasion His Excellency underlined the importance of such cultural events to strengthen the relationship between Qatar and India.

The event included a series of wonderful cultural performances, including a live sketch by famous Indian painter Vilas Nayak, live performances of Thiruvathira, Maharashtrian Dhol Tasha and many others.

Another highlight of the day was the live performance by Shahid Niyazi Qawwali singers who travelled from India to delight the audience.

The second day of Passage to India was attended by a large number of Indian community members, Qatari nationals and expatriates from other nationalities. ICC's Vice President Subramanya Hebbagelu conveyed Vote of Thanks. ICC's General Secretary Mohan Kumar and other managing committee members were also present on the occasion.

ICC invites everyone to join 'Passage to India' and experience the rich Indian heritage. The event is being held at MIA Park only until tomorrow, March 9, from 4pm - 11pm.

