Cameron Opposes Sending Foreign Troops To Ukraine

"British foreign minister David Cameron said he opposes sending Western troops to Ukraine, even for training missions, in an interview with German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung published on Saturday," the news story reads.

Cameron said training missions are best carried out abroad, noting that Britain has trained 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers that way.

Placing foreign soldiers in Ukraine would provide targets for Russia, he said.

Cameron said Ukraine needed more long-range weapons and that he was willing to work with Berlin to lift its reticence to supplying German-made Taurus cruise missiles.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on February 26 that he did not exclude sending Western troops to Ukraine to help it fend off Russia's invasion.

Britain later confirmed that it had sent small units to Ukraine to help with medical training, but a spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the country does not foresee large-scale deployments.

On Friday, March 8, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said there were no plans for the moment to send combat troops, but that Ukraine's allies could consider specific training or de-mining missions.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on partners to return training missions to Ukraine, recalling that from 2014-2022, the entire range of training missions operated in the country.

