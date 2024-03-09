BJP Has Fought For Rights Of Extremely Backward Classes: Bihar Dy CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, March 9 (IANS) Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary, said on Saturday that the BJP had fought for the rights of people belonging to the Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes.

He was speaking at a BJP rally organised in Patna's Paliganj subdivision for Union Home Minister, Amit Shah on Saturday.

“When Karpoori Thakur became the Chief Minister of Bihar, Kailashpati Mishra had given support. They had given reservation to Extremely Backward Classes in the state. When the Mandal Commission was implemented in the country, 84 BJP MPs supported it. The BJP clearly believes in standing with the Mandal and also with the Kamandal,” he said.

“We are committed to running a government of good governance. Sand, land and liquor mafia has to leave Bihar or we will put them behind bars soon. We will penalise those who grabbed the lands of people belonging to the Extremely Backward Classes in the state,” he said.

“Those who have been getting 5 kg of food grains under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will also get free medical treatment upto Rs 5 lakh the country,” Choudhary said.