Russians Attack Odesa Region From Air In Morning - Missile Hit Field

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

"In the morning, the enemy launched a missile attack on the Odesa region. A Kh-31 missile was fired from a tactical aircraft entering from the Black Sea, which hit a field outside the settlement," the statement reads.

People and infrastructure were not affected, the Southern Defense Forces emphasized.

As reported earlier, on March 6, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the Odesa Commercial Sea Port. During this meeting, an explosion occurred in Odesa. There are dead and injured.