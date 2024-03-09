2 Afghan Brothers Gunned Down In Karachi

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Two Afghan brothers have been shot dead in Pakistan's port city of Karachi in what police called a targeted attack.

The gun assault happened in Federal B Area in the jurisdiction of the Samanabad police station on Friday evening, Dawn reported.

The victims were identified as Jamal Deen and Hayatullah, Afghan nationals who lived in the Sohrab Goth area of the city.

Senior police officer Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi said the Afghans were gunned down as they wanted to rent a car for a wedding ceremony.

The men died on the spot and their bodies were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The assailants, who also appeared to be Afghan nationals, escaped the scene on a motorbike. The police officer suspected personal enmity as the motive behind the double murder.

mud

Visits: 15