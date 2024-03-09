Dutch MFA: We Remain United In Our Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Hanke Bruins Slot, reiterated her country's unity with other partners in support of Ukraine.

She wrote about this on X , Ukrinform saw.

"Together with the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, I participated along with a wide group of countries, including Ukraine, as well as representatives of the EU and NATO, in a video call on Ukraine, at France's initiative. As before, we remain united in our support and have discussed specific actions that we will take together in the near future," the statement reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, representatives from 28 countries took part in a virtual meeting, organized by France, in support of Ukraine.