China On Course To Reach Wind, Solar Power Targets

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) China is
close
to hitting its solar and wind power targets six years ahead of schedule despite dealing with a myriad of
economic hurdles , a think tank has revealed. According to a report from the Beijing Institute of Technology's Center for Energy and Environmental Policy Research, China is on track to install more than 200 million kilowatts of new wind and solar capacity this year, bringing the east Asian nation close to achieving its free-energy goals.
The country is overwhelmingly reliant on fossil fuels to heat its massive population and power its industrial economy. As a result, it produces more emissions than any other country in the...
