Ukraine Expects Fair Decisions At July NATO Summit - Yermak

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak expresses hope for fair decisions at the NATO summit in Washington in July 2024.

This is stated in a message on the website of the head of state , Ukrinform reports.

Yermak met with a delegation from the Hudson Institute, a US think tank led by its President and CEO John Walters, and thanked them for their visit and consistent support for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

"It is important for you to see with your own eyes that Ukrainians remain strong and continue to fight for their freedom," Yermak said.

The head of the OP emphasized the importance of continued U.S. support for Ukraine.

Yermak also noted that Ukraine hopes for fair decisions at the NATO summit in Washington in July 2024. He reminded about the launch of the International Working Group on Security and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, which, in particular, develops relevant proposals for Ukraine's integration into the Alliance.

The participants of the meeting agreed to maintain a regular exchange of views and coordinated steps for further cooperation.

