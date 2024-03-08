Turkiye Plans To Bring All Reactors Of Akkuyu NPP Into Service By 2028

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said
all the reactors of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) under
construction in Turkiye are intended to be commissioned by
2028.
According to Azernews, in his address at a campaign rally in the
province of Mersin, aired by TRT television, President Erdogan said
construction works on Turkiye's first nuclear power plant Akkuyu is
underway.
"Construction of the Akkuyu NPP, which will generate 35 bln kWh
of electric power annually, continues. All the plant reactors are
planned to be commissioned by 2028," the Turkish President
said.
The Akkuyu NPP is the first nuclear power plant in Turkey. It is
being constructed under the intergovernmental agreement concluded
between Russia and Turkey in 2010.
