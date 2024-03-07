Top Events Of The Day: International Women's Day PM To Visit Assam's Kaziranga Banks, Markets Closed On Mahashivratri

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "As the world is celebrating International Women's Day on Friday, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of projects worth around ₹18,000 crore during his two-day tour of Assam starting Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said are top events of the day 2024: Are banks, Indian stock markets open today?Bank Holidays in March 2024: Banks will remain closed today in most states on March 8 due to Mahashivratri, Except for the states of Tripura, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Itanagar, Rajasthan, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, and Meghalaya, where banks will function as usual, March 9 is the second Saturday of the month and March 10 is a Sunday, which means all banks across the country, regardless of state or region, will remain closed, trading activity on the BSE and NSE will remain suspended on 8th March 2024 i.e. on Friday this week. As per the list of stock market holidays in 2024, BSE and NSE will remain closed on 8th March 2024 as the whole nation will be celebrating the Mahashivratri festival today. Therefore, 8th March 2024 will be a stock market holiday. Read here Women's Day 2024The world is celebrating International Women's Day (IWD) on 8 March globally, focusing on recognizing women's social, economic, cultural, and political achievements United Nations has decided this year's theme as 'Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress' is aimed at tackling economic disempowerment. While the campaign theme for the same year is 'Inspire Inclusion.'President Droupadi Murmu extended her wishes and emphasised the importance of equal opportunities for women. President Murmu advocated for the need to empower females in all spheres of life.\"It is also an important occasion to emphasise the need to provide equal opportunities for women and empower them in all spheres of life. Even today, women face several challenges which we need to address,\" said President Murmu in her message on the occasion of International Women's Day, which is observed every year on March 8.PM Modi to visit Kaziranga National Park

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of projects worth around ₹18,000 crore during his two-day tour of Assam starting Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said a press meet here on Thursday, Sarma said Modi will, for the first time, visit UNESCO heritage site Kaziranga National Park and undertake a safari details of his tour programme, Sarma said Modi will arrive in Assam on Friday afternoon and will spend the night at the Kohora range of Kaziranga National Park, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma added Sabha Polls: Congress to declare its list of candidates for AssamAssam PCC chief Bhupen Borah said that the Congress will declare its list of candidates for Assam on Friday mentioned that there is currently no collaboration among the leaders of national-level opposition parties regarding seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Lok Sabha election at the state level, exporters to discuss on 'Red Sea crisis'Officials from ministries and exporters are scheduled to convene a meeting on March 8 to discuss the challenges faced by exporters due to the ongoing crisis in the Red Sea region, as reported by PTI citing officials.

Since November, Houthi rebels based in Yemen have been targeting ships in the Red Sea and adjacent waters in connection with the Israel-Hamas conflict situation escalated in December, particularly around the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, a critical maritime route linking the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea to the Indian Ocean, due to these attacks Murmu to deliver 'Standard and Colours' to four IAF unitsThe Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Friday that President Droupadi Murmu will present the Standard and Colours to four Indian Air Force units on Friday will be the first time in the history of the IAF that four units will be awarded President's Standard and Colours together Murmu will bestow the President's Standard upon the 45 Squadron and the 221 Squadron, as well as the President's Colours upon the 11 Base Repair Depot and the 509 Signal Unit, as stated by the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a brief announcement on Thursday President's Standard and Colours represent the highest military recognition bestowed upon any armed forces unit. The selection of these four units for these prestigious awards highlights their exceptional contributions to the history of the Indian Air Force High Court to hear plea challenging Maratha reservationThe Bombay High Court will hear on March 8 a petition challenging the recent reservation granted to the Maratha community. The request for an early hearing came from Advocate Gunaratan Sadavarte, also one of the petitioners petition contests the legislation approved by the Maharashtra legislature, which provides 10 per cent reservation to the Maratha community within the Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) category for government jobs and educational opportunities law was passed on February 20, with the Governor's notification following on February 26 the other important events for the day:Oil India to consider 2nd interim dividend for FY24 on March 8Finmin asks depts to surrender unspent Budgetary allocation March 8International Women's Day: Traders' body to host a“Virat Lakhpati Didi Women Entrepreneur Summit.”Telangana CM Reddy to lay foundation stone for Hyderabad Old City Metro on March 8.South Africa: 13th African Games opening on March 8.Pune International Film Festival's Nagpur Edition to start from March 8.

