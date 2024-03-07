Joint Event From TON And Gate.Io

(MENAFN- B2Press) Istanbul hosted a special event focused on Web3 and community-centric decentralized technologies on Wednesday, March 6th. The event, organized in collaboration between the global cryptocurrency exchange Gate and TON Society Turkey, discussed the adoption of Web3.

During a period of positive developments in the cryptocurrency markets and Bitcoin reaching its all-time high, Istanbul became the host for a significant Web3 and decentralized internet event. Gate and TON Society Turkey came together at the same event. The“Web3 Adoption in Turkey” themed closed event took place at Raffles Istanbul on March 6th, gathering prominent figures of the Turkey Web3 community.

The special meeting, where both companies shared ecosystem updates and their plans for 2024, started with a speech by Ömür Çataltepe, the Global Business Development Leader of TON. Reminding that the blockchain integration of the popular messaging app Telegram was announced at the Token2049 event in Singapore in September 2023, Ömür Çataltepe said,“This news was well-received by the ecosystem because it highlights the relationship between decentralized technologies like crypto and Web3 and the community. The blockchain that the Web3 wallet integrated by Telegram is built on, TON (The Open Network), with its ecosystem token Toncoin, makes crypto as easy for Telegram's more than 800 million users as messaging. Aiming to achieve a growth of 1 billion in monthly active users by 2028, Telegram, in collaboration with TON Foundation, intends to introduce 30% of its active users to the TON ecosystem within the next 3 to 5 years. As TON Society Turkey, we prioritize establishing contacts with local representatives of global visions and local crypto communities in our journey to achieve this goal. We find this special meeting, organized with one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Gate, significant from this perspective,” he

Following Ömür Çataltepe at the "Web3 Adoption in Turkey: TON Society Turkey х Gate" event, Temir Gökalp, the Global Growth Operations Director of Gate, began his speech with an emphasis on the Proof of 100% Reserve, saying,“Gate provides proof of reserve for 171 cryptocurrencies and sets an example for the industry with applications such as the Gate SAFU, a $100 million additional security fund. With innovative products like Gate Startup, which ranks second among centralized exchange launch platforms according to various metrics and distributes over $150 million in airdrops, Gate also stands out in technology and innovation. The paths of Gate and TON intersected recently with our announced Inscription Navigation and Inscription Launchpad products. As a technology company that enables one-click access to Web3, we offer a platform that collects information about inscriptions on public blockchains like TON in one place. Users can quickly access inscriptions versions, inscriptions minting, and the relevant protocols for gas fees with rich graphics and complete information,” he used the expressions.

At the end of the event, which was open to a limited number of participants, Temir Gökalp concluded his remarks with the following statements:“Believing that Toncoin, with a market value of over $9 billion and ranking 17th among all cryptocurrencies, holds significant potential for the future of Web3 and decentralization, mini decentralized applications based on TON have already begun to be developed. As Gate, which invests in Web3 as much as it does in its centralized exchange, we are happy to come together with TON Society Turkey, which stands as the carrier of the TON vision in Turkey. We thank TON Society Turkey for giving us the opportunity to share the difference between Web2 and Web3, Gate's latest innovations, and the details of the constructive collaboration between Gate and TON with a special community that sees the future in crypto and blockchain.”

