President Authorizes Finance Minister To Sign Agreement With EU On Ukraine's Participation In Anti-Fraud Program

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has authorized Minister of Finance Sergii Marchenko to sign an agreement between Ukraine and the EU on the country's participation in the EU Anti-Fraud Program.

A respective order, No. 20/2024-rp , has been published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

"To authorize the Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergii Mykhailovych Marchenko to sign the Agreement between Ukraine, on the one hand, and the European Union, on the other hand, on Ukraine's participation in the Union's Anti-Fraud Program," the document reads.

The Verkhovna Rada in June 2023 ratified the agreement on Ukraine's participation in the EU's Fiscalis program for cooperation in the field of taxation and the agreement on participation in the Customs program, which provides for cooperation between the parties in the customs sphere.