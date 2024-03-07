Brightcove Introduces New 'Publisher Insights' Capability

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world's most trusted streaming technology company, today launched“Publisher Insights,” a new capability within the Media Studio Premium solution. Publisher Insights builds on Brightcove's Audience Insights to provide real-time analytics specifically for news organizations and other real-time-driven content organizations. The product enables news organizations to quickly identify stories that drive viewer interest and help shape effective audience engagement strategies.

“Publisher Insights is designed to address the needs of content organizations that seek to make better, more timely data-driven decisions. Many publishers rely on real-time data, analytics, and insights to analyze what video content is performing best on their platform,” said Scott Levine, Chief Product Officer at Brightcove.“Building on our Audience Insights solution, we have customized a new product for news, sports, politics, and other publishers to analyze their viewership trends in an instant to optimize their content strategy.”

Publisher Insights provides robust real-time features that measure engagement drivers, build actionable viewer segmentation reporting, and leverage Brightcove's Audience Sync integration to synchronize critical metrics with popular MAP and CRM platforms and drive action based on insights. With this new capability, content providers can now access a new“Trending Now” dashboard to analyze viewership and audience metrics.

Publisher Insights is also introducing a new benchmark –“Engagement Peaks,” a KPI that outlines the average shelf life (including peaks and drop-offs) of a publisher's video content to help customers decide the frequency, type, length, and intensity of the content they are publishing to reach new audiences and grow engagement.

Publisher Insights is the latest in a series of new products, solutions, and investments Brightcove is making in its Emmy Award-winning streaming technology platform to equip media companies with the best solutions to help them reach their business goals and support the evolving needs of content providers and publishers.

