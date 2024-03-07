(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Emirates signs MoUs with Icelandair and GO7 with plans to develop deeper cooperation







Berlin, Germany 7 March 2024:

Emirates has signed MoUs with Icelandair and travel technology and ticketing specialist W2 and AirBlackBox (ABB) by GO7

to develop deeper commercial cooperation. The move comes as the airlines look to leverage each other's networks, in addition to using modern tools for more efficient combined air and rail ticket connections.

Both the MoUs will set the framework to establish potential codeshare cooperations across the networks of each respective airline in addition to expanding intermodal programmes

offered by virtual interlines across the Emirates network.

Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline said:

“We are pleased to deepen our partnerships with Icelandair and GO7. Their networks and intermodal capabilities complement our European presence, providing an array of connections for our customers to simplify their journeys. Together, we will open up new travel opportunities, and more choice for customers wishing to travel across Europe. We believe that these partnerships will bring real benefits to our customers and business, and we're taking positive steps towards further strengthening our relationships in the future.”

GO7

Emirates has partnered with travel technology and ticketing specialist GO7 to work on a holistic airline distribution approach, enabling Emirates to offer combined interline and rail tickets to worldwide destinations through Emirates' direct and indirect channels, outside of the traditional booking ecosystem.



Peer Winter, Chief Distribution Officer, GO7 said:

We're committed to providing airlines with innovative technology-led solutions that give them more control. We are delighted to sign this MoU with Emirates, building upon our successful history together. With Emirates already offering multimodal network connections through the GDS, including Rail & Fly via W2 by GO7, our new agreement takes it further. This partnership will provide a holistic approach to Airline Distribution for Emirates, enabling them to strengthen their offering across their direct channels. Passengers will be able to complete their journeys seamlessly with multiple airlines and rail operators through a single ticket, bypassing traditional industry channels.

Iceland Air

Emirates and Icelandair are working towards expanding on their existing interline partnership into a reciprocal codeshare agreement. The planned codeshare will provide travellers connecting to Emirates gateways in Europe convenient access to Reykjavik (REK). Emirates will initially place its“EK” marketed code on best connecting Icelandair flights, and Icelandair will place its code on operated flights between various gateways in Europe, Dubai and beyond to the airline's extensive network. A full roster of destinations will be communicated at a later stage. Customers will benefit from single-ticket travel with competitive fares, and one-stop baggage check-in to a myriad of destinations once the codeshare is fully activated.

Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair president and CEO said:

“We are excited to announce our upcoming strategic partnership with Emirates, opening new opportunities for our customers across the Middle East and Asia. Emirates will become Icelandair's 7th

global airline codeshare partner. We have and will continue to expand our network of partner airlines, focusing on working with airlines that offer great service and connectivity. We welcome Emirates as a partner and look forward to working with them to make the journeys of our passengers smooth and enjoyable.”



Once the necessary government and regulatory approvals are obtained, the codeshare flights will progressively be made available to customers across online and travel agency platforms.







