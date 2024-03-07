(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) James Dyson is looking for world-changing ideas as international student design and engineering competition opens for 2024







The James Dyson Award is open for entries between March 6th - July 17th, offering winners a chance to secure a portion of a global prize fund

To date, the Award has supported over 400 young inventors with more than £1million



. SMEFA (UAE) – an accessible smart scanning shopping solution for people of determination that uses electronic prototyping technology and innovative features such as adjustable height and a built-in seat, to cater to the diverse needs of shoppers with various accessibility requirements.

The Golden Capsule (South Korea) – a hands-free intravenous (IV) device designed for disaster zones, which can be strapped to the patient and does not rely on gravity.

HOPES (Singapore) – a wearable device for pain-free, low-cost glaucoma testing that patients can do at home.

PlasticScanner (Netherlands)– an open-source scanning device to help fight plastic waste by detecting what type of plastic an item is.

BlueBox (Spain) – an at-home cancer screening solution designed to encourage more women to test for breast cancer. mOm incubators (UK) – a low-cost collapsible, portable infant incubator, which has been successfully used to save babies' lives in Ukraine.

The James Dyson Award, the international student design and engineering competition run by the James Dyson Foundation, today opens for entries, calling for novel inventions that tackle a pressing real-world problem.Open to all engineering and design students and recent graduates, the Award seeks ambitious designs that address a global issue, from cancer diagnosis to natural disasters. With global recognition offered to an International Winner and a Sustainability Winner, past winners include an off-road ambulance trailer to rescue the wounded from conflict zones, a paint made from recycled glass that vastly reduces the need for air conditioning, and a smart-scan shopping cart. Established in 2005, the competition has now supported over 400 young inventors with more than £1million in prize money, and more than two thirds of past global winners have pursued the commercialisation of their ideas. The International Winner and global Sustainability Winner will scoop £30,000 to support their next steps, while £5,000 is offered to each National Winner in the 30 markets where the Award is run. Sir James Dyson, Founder and Chief Engineer, said:“The world needs more doers – problem-solvers, not grandstanders, who are ready to take on the problems of our time. Every year the James Dyson Award gives young people a platform for their medical and environmental inventions, and much more besides. It's their 'wrong thinking' that leads to breakthroughs, whether it's the development of a new sustainable material, or the application of clever engineering principles to help improve people's lives. I look forward to seeing what new inventions this year's Award brings!.Previous recipients of the Award have gone onto great success thanks to the global media exposure and injection of funds that the prize offers. Past International Winner Yusuf Muhammad entered his invention Automist in 2009, which is a device that tackles domestic fires with an ingenious water misting mechanism that uses 10 times less water than a traditional system. Today, Yusuf runs a successful company that has installed over 13,000 systems and is currently securing international certification ahead of a prospective US launch. He said,“Winning the James Dyson Award gave me great confidence and a springboard to success. It allowed me to start a company, which turned my design concept into a product that protects homes all over the world and has saved lives. As an internationally recognised award, it's a fantastic vehicle to bring your ideas to life.”National winners and runners-up will be whittled down to a global Top 20 by a panel of expert Dyson engineers across different disciplines, and finally Sir James Dyson himself will pick the best.The National Winners will be announced on September 11th, the global Top 20 shortlist on October 16th and Global Winners on November 13th.