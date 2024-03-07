Jordan's Gaza Field Hospital Continues Providing Critical Care

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 7 (Petra) - The personnel at Jordan's Field Hospital Gaza/77 in northern Gaza persist in their medical and humanitarian duties amid the ongoing Israeli aggression.Since deployment, the medical teams have conducted various surgeries and admissions and provided essential medications to those in need. Their unwavering commitment aims to mitigate the impact of the bloody war on the Gaza Strip, now in its 153rd day.To date, the hospital has treated 20,213 cases since the onset of Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.