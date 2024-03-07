Congress Will Reduce To Regional Party After Lok Sabha Polls: Goa BJP MLA

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, March 7 (AINS) Sankalp Amonkar, one of the eight Congress MLAs in Goa who switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2022, on Thursday said that the grand old party will reduce to regional party after the Lok Sabha elections by facing defeat across country.

Addressing a press conference, Sankalp Amonkar said, "Congress had a meeting with AAP in Goa (on Wednesday), however the same parties are at loggerheads in Punjab. They are not ready for alliance in Punjab. But here, they share dais. On Wednesday, the AAP government in Punjab marshaled out Congress MLAs from the Assembly."

He also said that TMC is not ready to give a single seat to Congress in West Bengal.

"TMC is not ready to give a single seat to Congress. What type of alliance is this," he questioned, adding that a similar story exists in Kerala, where CPM is not on good terms with the Congress.

"Congress and their INDIA bloc partners are just showing that they are united. But in states like Punjab, West Bengal and Kerala, they are opponents. They should introspect this. Existence of Congress is vanishing. It will be reduced to a regional party after the Lok Sabha election," Sankalp Amonkar said.

Sankalp Amonkar criticised the Congress leaders of Goa, saying they are working like CEO's and do not have any management.

"Congress in Goa is finished. They do not have organisation. Now they are just trying to show unity by holding meetings of alliance partners," the BJP leader said.

"Congress should not target us saying we do not have a candidate in South Goa. We have many leaders and candidates in South-Goa. It is a proud moment that our party is thinking of fielding women candidate in South-Goa," Sankalp Amonkar said.

Sankalp Amonkar said that BJP will win both the seats of Goa.