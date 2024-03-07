Japan Retreats From Record Highs

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Japan stock indexes retreated from record highs Thursday, while investors assessed better-than-expected trade data from China.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index tumbled 492.07 points, or 1.2%, to 39,598.71.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index swooned 208.31 points, or 1.3%, to 16,229.78.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese e-commerce company JD spiked over 8% after it released better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and announced a share buyback plan of up to $3 billion, including American depository shares.

Taiwan and Australia jumped, both scaling new peaks.

CHINA

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 dipped 21.35 points, or 0.6%, to 3,529.72.

China's dollar-denominated exports jumped 7.1% year on year for the first two months of the year, according to official data. It was much higher than a Reuters poll expectation of a 1.9% rise.

In other markets

In Korea, the Kospi index recovered 6.13 points, or 0.2%, to 2,647.62.

In Taiwan, the Taiex index surged 194.07 points, or 1%, to 19,693.52.

Singapore's Straits Times Index shed 2.36 points, or 0.1%, to 3,133.78.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 added 8.03 points, or 0.1%, to 11,803.93.

In Australia, the ASX 200 gained 30.18 points, or 0.4%, to 7,763.71.











