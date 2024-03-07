Japan Retreats From Record Highs

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Japan stock indexes retreated from record highs Thursday, while investors assessed better-than-expected trade data from China.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index tumbled 492.07 points, or 1.2%, to 39,598.71.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index swooned 208.31 points, or 1.3%, to 16,229.78.
Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese e-commerce company JD spiked over 8% after it released better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and announced a share buyback plan of up to $3 billion, including American depository shares.
Taiwan and Australia jumped, both scaling new peaks.
CHINA
In Shanghai, the CSI 300 dipped 21.35 points, or 0.6%, to 3,529.72.
China's dollar-denominated exports jumped 7.1% year on year for the first two months of the year, according to official data. It was much higher than a Reuters poll expectation of a 1.9% rise.
In other markets
In Korea, the Kospi index recovered 6.13 points, or 0.2%, to 2,647.62.
In Taiwan, the Taiex index surged 194.07 points, or 1%, to 19,693.52.
Singapore's Straits Times Index shed 2.36 points, or 0.1%, to 3,133.78.
In New Zealand, the NZX 50 added 8.03 points, or 0.1%, to 11,803.93.
In Australia, the ASX 200 gained 30.18 points, or 0.4%, to 7,763.71.
MENAFN07032024000212011056ID1107947620
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.