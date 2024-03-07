Kazakhstan Extends Humanitarian Support To Gaza

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister, Murat Nurtleu, has proposed
utilising the resources of the Kazakhstan Agency for International
Development (KazAID) to extend humanitarian aid to the residents of
the Gaza Strip, addressing the enduring humanitarian crisis, Azernews reports.
This proposition was put forth during Nurtleu's address at an
emergency session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC Council of Foreign
Ministers), focusing on the situation in Palestine.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister stressed the importance of promptly
ending hostilities in Gaza to tackle the humanitarian emergency.
Additionally, he expressed readiness to leverage the resources of
both the Islamic Organisation for Food Security and KazAID to
deliver immediate humanitarian assistance.
Nurtleu acknowledged the significance of multilateral mediation
efforts, supported by Qatar and Egypt, aimed at negotiating a
ceasefire and the release of hostages between Hamas and Israel.
MENAFN07032024000195011045ID1107947160
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.