Union Minister Piyush Goyal Urges Officials To Promote Handicrafts With Handmade-In-India Label

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 7 (KNN) During a recent engagement with textile sector beneficiaries in Delhi, Union Minister for Textiles, Piyush Goyal urged officials to enable handicraft beneficiaries to benefit from the 'Handmade in India' label, while also warning against misrepresentation of machine-made products under this label.

He emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to showcase Indian products internationally, stressing the potential for increased income and employment opportunities through the expansion of textile production.

The minister encouraged artisans to register their businesses on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) without any registration fees, aiming to enhance visibility and promote sales.

Goyal outlined plans to support GeM-registered businesses by facilitating their presence on major domestic and foreign e-commerce platforms, particularly prioritising handicraft and handloom products.

He emphasised the importance of official support for small enterprises, underscoring their potential to establish a distinct identity through GeM.

He affirmed the government's readiness to procure jute and cotton harvests below Minimum Selling Price (MSP) to support farmers and boost production.

Goyal highlighted ongoing efforts to increase jute and cotton production, stressing the importance of technological innovation to enhance the lives and incomes of artisans and weavers.

The Minister underscored the need to redefine and elevate Indian handicraft and handloom on the global stage, emphasising improvements in quality and packaging to enhance brand value and increase income for artisans and weavers.

He highlighted the synergies between various government's schemes aimed at empowering textile sector beneficiaries.

(KNN Bureau)