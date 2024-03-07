Kuwait's 46Th Humanitarian Planeload Departs To Gaza, Medical Team On Board

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 7 (KUNA) -- The 46th humanitarian planeload took off from Kuwait Thursday morning heading to Gaza Strip through Egyptian Al-Arish airport, with the plane carrying a volunteer medical team from Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS).

KRCS Secretary General Maha Al-Barjas told KUNA prior to departure that the medical team, specialized in surgery, is setting out to support Palestinian medical crew, ease the extreme pressure on doctors and nurses, and provide necessary treatments.

She took note of the Kuwaiti volunteer team, praising their sense of duty.

Al-Barjas further underlined that medical equipment need to be permitted entry into Gaza as the Strip is suffering a great shortage.

She explained that KRCS will be installing a field hospital in cooperation with Palestinian and Egyptian counterparts as the Gazan medical sector is deteriorating with the Israeli aggression continuing to target hospitals. (end)

