Brazilian Pres.: Gaza Witnesses Real Genocide

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, March 6 (KUNA) -- Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Wednesday what is going on in the besieged Gaza Strip is real genocide, stressing the need of the UN Security Council to take an action to halt violence and deliver humanitarian aid into the Strip.

Speaking at a joint news conference with visiting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Brasilia, Lula said the last brutal and terrifying footages taken from Gaza confirm that there is genocide that should be stopped, referring that more than 30,000 people, mostly women, children and civilians, have been killed in the Strip.

He elaborated that Brazil adopts an active vision to find peace in Palestine, Ukraine and Russia, underlining the importance of reaching an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to it.

Meanwhile, Sanchez said that after the killing of more than 30,000 people, there are doubts that Israel is committed to international humanitarian law.

In accordance with its endeavors to find solutions, Spain demanded ending immediately violence in Gaza and suggested holding a conference of peace during which the international community recognizes the Palestinian and Israeli states, he said.

He pointed out that both Spain and Brazil are working for this solution.

Earlier in the day, Sanchez started his first official visit to Brazil, as part of a tour including Chile, with the aim of enhancing bilateral ties in all domains, mainly trade. (end)

fas









MENAFN06032024000071011013ID1107945206