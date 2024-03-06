IP Fights Hungers And Disaster Relief In Mexico

(MENAFN- 3BL) QUERETARO, QUERETARO - International Paper is committed to the communities where our employees live and work. Earlier this year, with the coordination of American Chamber of Commerce AMCHAM Mexico, International Paper's Ixtac and Toluca box plants delivered 22,000 boxes to the Secretary of the Navy (SEMAR) for transportation and distribution of relief supplies to the hurricane-affected population of Otis in Acapulco; and 14,400 boxes were donated to the Network of Food Banks in Mexico (BAMX).

BAMX has more than 50 food banks across the country and is part of the Global Food Banking Network (GFN). This delivery was part of International Paper Mexico's ongoing commitment to its partnership with the Network of Food Banks and internationally with GFN.

Gabriella Rosato, National Manager of Strategic Alliances of BAMX, commented that this donation will benefit approximately 58,000 people in Mexico with safe and ready-to-eat food. The boxes will serve as packaging that supports local food bank deliveries.

Since last October 2023, the BAMX Network and its partners (Caritas, CENACED, Rotary Club, Red Cross, Gilberto Foundation) have distributed nearly 500 tons of food to more than 440,000 people.

Supporting food banks helps reduce poverty and provides food stability which has a significant impact on the community and the world at large.

Access to adequate food is critical to the economic well-being of families. International Paper will continue to support efforts to fight hunger and continue our partnership with BAMX.

