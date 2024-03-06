Greek PM To Meet With Ukrainian President In Odesa - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Odesa on Wednesday.

That's according to the Ekathimerini news site, citing its sources, Ukrinform reports.

This previously unannounced meeting is planned to occur before Mitsotakis' trip to Romania for the two-day conference of the European People's Party (EEP) in Bucharest.

Mitsotakis earlier said that the EU countries should consolidate the defense industry to strengthen the defense potential as soon as possible and avoid excessive budget spending on defense.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine