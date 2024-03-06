Qatar's Defence Sector Enhances Swiftly And Copes With Technology

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The defence sector in the country is developing fast and is coping with the advancing technology. Numerous projects that are in the process reflect the industry's stand towards the growing Qatari economy.

As the eighth edition of the dynamic exhibition, DIMDEX concludes today in Doha, exhibitors across the globe have showcased their latest, state-of-the-art technologies and products to high-quality industry personnel to initiate significant deals with local and international partners.

In an interview with The Peninsula, Anzan Al Naimi (pictured), Chief Strategic Capabilities Officer at Barzan Holdings, a leading Qatari organisation that focuses on revolutionising the country's defense and security realms noted that there are numerous initiatives such as artificial intelligence in place to boost economic growth.

He said that Barzan Holdings is working towards developing the command and control national system. These new projects and products once operational will be displayed in the next edition of DIMDEX

Elaborating on the company's integral role in fostering the economy, Al Naimi said:“Barzan Holdings is an essential part of localising the capabilities and we are specialised in the different sectors.”

Since its inception in 2016, the entity has witnessed significant growth, said the official adding“Burzan Holdings focuses on serving the Qatar armed forces to deliver their needs.”

Remarking on the company's undertakings in Qatar, he said“The previous projects were procurement projects, while we need services such as maintenance and training to sustain the capability in the country. So our new vision is basically to localise as much as we can and also to work with the ecosystem here in the State of Qatar such as Milaha.

DIMDEX, which is hosted every two years aims to solidify its position and to adapt to the enhancing technological era. Al Naimi explained that the exhibition is very important to comprehend the main players visiting Doha and to discuss in person the mutual cooperation and procurement projects for the years ahead.

The official also mentioned that Barzan Holdings signed several MoUs during the event including the Qatar Armed Forces.

Al Naimi said“Barzan Holdings identifies the strategic capabilities that have to be within the country, where we either invest or develop some of them or procure others. So we determine by which category we are going to operate and sometimes defining capability will require you to do investment in foreign or local companies.”

With more capabilities across various sectors, the future security is furthered, explained the official.

“If you have the capabilities within Barzan Holdings, you have a big portion of the amount of the procurement contract. Instead of going abroad, you're localising these capabilities here. So this is reflecting the economy and also securing the sectors in the country, he added.