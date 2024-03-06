Musk rages at eco-terrorists due to power outage at Tesla plant

(MENAFN) A major setback hit Tesla's Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg in Gruenheide as a suspected arson incident led to a temporary shutdown. The disruption was caused by a fire near the facility, resulting in a power outage and subsequent evacuation. German authorities are investigating the incident, which has been claimed by the far-left Vulcan Group citing concerns over "extreme exploitation" at the plant. Tesla CEO Elon Musk condemned the act on social media, criticizing the perpetrators as "either the dumbest eco-terrorists on Earth or puppets of those with misguided environmental goals." The incident is raising questions about the security of critical infrastructure and the impact on electric vehicle production.



The article provides a detailed account of the suspected arson incident at Tesla's Gigafactory in Berlin, emphasizing the immediate consequences of the power outage and evacuation. It explores the claims made by the Vulcan Group, shedding light on their history of similar actions dating back to 2011. Elon Musk's strong condemnation and characterization of the incident as environmentally misguided are highlighted, along with the responses from German officials categorizing it as a serious attack and a form of terrorism. The report also delves into the potential repercussions for Tesla, the electric vehicle market, and the broader implications for critical infrastructure protection.





