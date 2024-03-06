iPhone challenges falling sales in China amid hard competition

(MENAFN) Analysts from Counterpoint Research have reported a significant 24 percent decline in iPhone sales in China, the smartphone giant's primary market, during the initial six weeks of the year. This downturn comes amidst fierce competition from local Chinese companies such as Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi, which have been exerting increasing pressure on Apple's market share.



Of these competitors, Huawei emerges as a formidable rival with its latest offering, the "Mate 60" phone, which has garnered substantial demand and popularity within the Chinese market. This resurgence in Huawei's business further compounds the challenges faced by Apple in maintaining its foothold in China.



However, Apple is not alone in experiencing a dip in smartphone sales. Several Chinese smartphone manufacturers also witnessed declines in unit sales during the same period, albeit to a lesser extent compared to Apple. Oppo saw a 29 percent year-on-year decrease in smartphone shipments, while Vivo and Xiaomi recorded declines of 15 percent and 7 percent, respectively, according to Counterpoint Research data.



Despite the overall slump in smartphone sales, Huawei and its subsidiary Honor emerged as the top performers in the Chinese market during the initial six weeks of 2024. Shipments of Huawei phones experienced a remarkable 64 percent increase compared to the previous year, indicating a strong resurgence for the brand. Similarly, shipments of Honor phones saw a modest 2 percent increase, highlighting sustained consumer interest in the brand.



The landscape of the Chinese smartphone market continues to evolve rapidly, with domestic players intensifying their competition against established global brands like Apple. As Huawei and other local companies gain momentum with innovative product offerings and aggressive marketing strategies, Apple faces the challenge of adapting to shifting consumer preferences and market dynamics to maintain its position in China.

