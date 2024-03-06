Radio Al Balad Will Read The Names Of Palestinian Women Martyrs On Air

(MENAFN- Amman Net) Community Media Network - Radio Al-Balad will launch a special radio broadcast titled #We Are Not Numbers on Thursday, March 7, 2024, coinciding with International Women's Day, which falls on March 8.

This campaign comes considering the current events and the ongoing genocidal war on Gaza that civilians are subjected to. The reading of the names aims at honoring women in Palestine who face waves of double violence in the war, and in memory of the female martyrs of Palestine.

Royalty members, national and local political leaders, as well as members of parliament, heads of political parties social and artistic figures will participate in this live reading on the air from nine am until five pm.

Daoud Kuttab, Director General of Community Media said that the media initiative is part of a humanizing campaign of Palestinians.“Media needs to convey the human aspect of the conflict. We must refrain from numerical narrative and pay attention to the human story. Everyone should not be treated as abstract numbers, everyone has a story, a family, and dreams.

Etaf Roudan, Director of Radio Al-Balad, said that the campaign aims to emphasize two things. The first is the humanitarian role of the media, especially community media, which does not search for news, but rather for the daily human details of all people.

Secondly world attention to the rights of women.“While the world celebrates Women's Day, it is important to remember the victims of wars. The women of Palestine are a ray of hope to be treated as human beings who have the right to protection and the right to live in freedom and dignity with their families.

It is worth mentioning that the involvement of public figures from Jordanian society came to embody communal support. By reading the names on air it is hoped that the idea of sincere solidarity with the victims of the genocidal war against the Palestinian people will become clear.