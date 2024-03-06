Russian Prime Minister Pays Tribute To Azerbaijani Martyrs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, who
is on a visit to Azerbaijan, has today visited the Alley of Martyrs
in Baku, Azernews reports.
The Russian Prime Minister commemorated Azerbaijani heroes who
gave their their lives for the country's independence and
territorial integrity.
Mikhail Mishustin laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame
monument.
Then, the Russian PM enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as he was
informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the
redevelopment works carried out in the city.
