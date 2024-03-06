Russian Prime Minister Pays Tribute To Azerbaijani Martyrs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, has today visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, Azernews reports.

The Russian Prime Minister commemorated Azerbaijani heroes who gave their their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity.

Mikhail Mishustin laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

Then, the Russian PM enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as he was informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the redevelopment works carried out in the city.