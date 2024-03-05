High Court Orders Exemption Of Custom Duties On Rare Disease Medications

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 5 (KNN) In a recent order, the Delhi High Court has clarified that custom duties and charges will not be imposed on medicines, drugs, and therapies for rare diseases.

Justice Pratibha Singh emphasised that custom authorities must ensure the swift clearance of medicines for rare diseases, without causing unnecessary impediments to their delivery to the concerned hospitals.

Additionally, Justice Pratibha Singh instructed the High Court registry to promptly communicate the order to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs for immediate compliance.

Justice Prathiba M Singh acknowledged the Finance Ministry's March gazette notification from last year, issued under the Customs Act, 1962.

This notification grants full exemption from basic customs duty on all drugs and food for special medical purposes imported for personal use in the treatment of rare diseases listed under the National Policy for Rare Diseases 2021.

The Delhi High Court's decision came in response to a batch of over 100 petitions filed by children suffering from rare diseases such as Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and Hunter's syndrome. These petitions sought free-of-cost treatment, which is otherwise expensive.

(KNN Bureau)