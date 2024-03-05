Govt Advises Indians Working At Israeli Border Areas To Relocate After Kerala Resident Dies In Missile Attack

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Indian embassy in Israel has advised Indians working at Israeli border areas to relocate to safe areas within the country following anti-tank missile attack in Margaliot, Galilee region that killed one Indian and injured two others. All three victims were from Kerala Indian national was killed and two others were injured on Monday when an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon by Hezbollah militants struck an orchard near Israel's northern border community of Margaliot. The victims have been identified as Patnibin Maxwell, Bush Joseph George and Paul Melvin WERE THE VICTIMS?Patnibin Maxwell, 30, from Kollam in Kerala was killed in the anti-tank missile attack. His mortal remains were identified in Ziv hospital, official sources said. Bush Joseph George, 31, and Paul Melvin, 28, from Idukki district were injured and taken to hospitals for treatment, they said Paul Melvin is slightly injured, an official source told PTI said that Bush Joseph George“was taken to the Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva after suffering injuries on face and body. He underwent an operation, is recovering well, and has been kept under observation. He could speak with his family in India.”Israeli embassy in New Delhi said it was shocked by the death of one Indian national. It said,“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of one Indian national and the injury of two others due to a cowardly terror attack launched by Shia Terror organisation Hezbollah, on peaceful agriculture workers who were cultivating an orchard at the northern village of Margaliot yesterday early afternoon.”\"Our prayers and thoughts naturally go to the families of the bereaved and those of the injured. Israeli Medical institutions are completely at the service of the injured who are being treated by our very best medical staff,\" the embassy posted on X.The Hezbollah militants have been launching missiles at Israel in support of Gaza since the Hamas infiltrated into the Israeli territory and launched terror on the border areas.

